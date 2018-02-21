﻿ Girls world: These are the romantic names every woman wishes her man would call her : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Girl Talk

Romantic names that every woman yearnsns to hear from her man

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

21st Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Curvy is stylish: 10 photos of Neomi Ng’ang’a that will make you rethink your body size

  • There are some little secrets that women hold dear to their hearts while in relationships.
  • Almost every girl has something she wishes her partner knew or did but she lacks the confidence to talk about it out of shyness or whatever reason.

Pet names are one major secret. See, women are sweet and emotional in nature and they need to feel wanted all the time. There are sweet names that your girl wishes you could use on her only as they would make her feel some type of special. Here are some

Sweetheart\Sweetie- As old school as it is and as it may sound, there is something about being referred to as sweetheart by your one true love if and only if he uses it on just you and not every other woman.

Honey – You are as sweet as honey!! Yeah, another old school name that women like to hear from their partners.

Gorg- Simply the short form for gorgeous. When you call your woman gorg, it makes her feel gorgeous for and in a cute way.

?Sugar- Yeah, my sweetness. Used to make a woman feel as sweet as sweet can be. Sugar for a pet name would amuse any woman.

 

Cuddle bug- If your lady loves to cuddle then cuddle bug is the perfect pet name for her. It makes her feel like you enjoy her cuddles just as she enjoys yours.  

ALSO READ: Are your thoughts on white men right? The dark side of dating mzungu men

Hottie- Simple slang for Hot. Which woman wouldn’t want to be viewed as hot?? Moreso, by her partner? I suppose none. So when you call her hottie, trust me she feels hot for you.

My love bug- She is your love and cute. That’s bit. She is your love bug. You just cannot bring yourself to resist her.

Dove- Lovely, fragile and graceful just like a dove. If you find your woman warm and graceful enough to liken her to a dove, then dove should be her pet name.

  Of importance to note though, you should use these names on your woman only and not every other woman around. Otherwise they will fail to serve the purpose.

telegram-follow
Girl talk
Romantic names
Girl's world
next

Related Stories

Curvy is stylish: 10 photos of Neomi Ng’ang’a that will make you rethink your body size

Lady Speak

Curvy is stylish: 10 photos of Neomi Ng’ang’a that will make you rethink your body size

By Esther Muchene

Are your thoughts on white men right? The dark side of dating mzungu men

Girl Talk

Are your thoughts on white men right? The dark side of dating mzungu men

By Editor

Here is how to know if you are the side chick this Valentines

Girl Talk

Here is how to know if you are the side chick this Valentines

By Nancy Roxanne

Ladies, here is how to know if your hubby values you

Girl Talk

Ladies, here is how to know if your hubby values you

By Esther Muchene

The weird thoughts on every girl’s mind whenever they go for a sleepover at a guy’s place

Girl Talk

The weird thoughts on every girl’s mind whenever they go for a sleepover at a guy’s place

By Wanja Mbuthia

Weight is nothing but a number, don’t let him bother you to slim

Lady Speak

Weight is nothing but a number, don’t let him bother you to slim

By Anne Muiruri

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Millie Odhiambo gives the perfect response to a young man who wants her to be his girlfriend

Readers Lounge

Millie Odhiambo gives the perfect response to a young man who wants her to be his girlfriend

By Wanja Mbuthia

10 huge mistakes first time moms make

Baby Care

10 huge mistakes first time moms make

By Esther Muchene

Rihanna celebrates 30th birthday by dedicating a heartwarming message to her mother

Entertainment

Rihanna celebrates 30th birthday by dedicating a heartwarming message to her mother

By Wanja Mbuthia

5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

Health

5 ways to control your anger before it controls you

By Shanniq Monicah

Photos: Former KTN presenter JoyDoreen Biira shows off her beautiful baby bump

Pregnancy

Photos: Former KTN presenter JoyDoreen Biira shows off her beautiful baby bump

By Wanja Mbuthia

5 shady things ladies need to stop doing

Lady Speak

5 shady things ladies need to stop doing

By Shanniq Monicah

Cute moments of Janet Mbugua and her son will give you baby fevers

Parenteen

Cute moments of Janet Mbugua and her son will give you baby fevers

By Shanniq Monicah

Girls world: These are the romantic names every woman wishes her man would call her

Girl Talk

Girls world: These are the romantic names every woman wishes her man would call her

By Wanja Mbuthia

Evewoman