Janet Mbugua is one of the celebrated mothers in the media industry and we admire her zeal for motherhood. She is married to Eddie Ndichu and they have been blessed with an adorable son, Ethan Uhuru. These photos show how Mrs. Ndichu enjoys raising her son and spending time with him. Below are pictures of Janet that will make you crave for babies:

A mother feeding her baby is a way of bonding with your little one...

If it's his nap time, it's yours too

Janet and Ethan looking all fab for their 'mommy-son day'

Baby Ethan sleeps like a super-hero!

Janet decided to be super-man, how cute is that?

Baby Ethan for sure is a mommy's boy