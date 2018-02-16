﻿ Actress Brenda Wairimu and Singer Juliani are such a cute couple….awwwwww : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

This is an artistic couple that we can’t get enough of

Shanniq Monicah

16th Feb 2018

Actor Brenda Wairimu and Juliani managed to keep their relationship out of the limelight but since they are  public figures;we finally knew they are an item. Brenda Wairimu is an actress, model, mother and a TV host at the ‘Let’s talk’ which is hosted on Ebru Africa. Juliani is a contemporary musician who is popularly known for his hits: Pages za Bible, Niko njaa etc.

They have their first born child and don’t they look cute together?

They are so in love that they cannot stop staring at each other......
True love does exist
'Where you will go, i will go....'
Couples that goof together, stay together....
Say smoochieeeee
It's all about enjoying the love....
Selfie for the date

 

