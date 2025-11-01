×
Two dead, more injured in suspected Greek vendetta shooting

By AFP | Nov. 1, 2025

An aerial view shows the main town of Amorgos, on the Greek island of Amorgos, in the Aegean Sea, on February 15, 2025. [AFP]

At least two people died and several were injured on Saturday, state media reported, in a shooting on the Greek island of Crete suspected to be linked to a family vendetta.

State news agency ANA said at least two people, including a 50-year-old woman, were killed after gunmen opened fire on houses in the central village of Vorizia, some 52 kilometres (32 miles) southwest of the island capital Iraklio.

At least 10 more people were injured, ANA reported.

The incident occurred hours after a house under construction was targeted with an explosive device, the agency said.

Armed police launched an operation to secure the area so ambulances could pick up the injured, state TV ERT said.

Illegal gun ownership is rife on Crete, and family vendettas are common on the island.

Last Sunday, a 23-year-old shot and killed a 52-year-old man during a village celebration in western Crete.

.

.

.

