African players in Europe shine ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Bournemouth's Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo (L) vies with Fulham's Belgian defender Timothy Castagne (R) during an English Premier League football match on Friday. [AFP]

Ghana stars Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams warmed up for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic tomorrow by scoring in the top European leagues at the weekend.

Semenyo struck twice as Bournemouth beat Fulham and Kudus was the match-winner for Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United in the Premier League.

Williams converted a penalty to claim his first goal of the season and help Athletic Bilbao beat Mallorca in LaLiga.

Ghana need four points from matches against the Central African Republic on Wednesday and the Comoros four days later to qualify for the World Cup.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

ANTOINE SEMENYO (Bournemouth)

Semenyo netted twice to inspire the Cherries’ 3-1 win. He scored in the 78th minute with a composed finish after easing past Timothy Castagne on the left flank. The Ghanaian struck again six minutes into stoppage time, slotting home in composed fashion to take his league goal tally to six this season.

MOHAMMED KUDUS (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kudus was on target in the second half to seal a 2-1 win at Leeds. Kudus, who joined Tottenham from London rivals West Ham in the close season, bagged his first goal for Thomas Frank’s side with a deflected blast from the edge of the area in the 57th minute.

ILIMAN NDIAYE (Everton)

The Senegal midfielder converted a penalty to help Everton end Crystal Palace’s long unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory. Ndiaye stroked home from the spot in the 76th minute to cancel Daniel Munoz’s first-half opener. The 25-year-old’s third goal this season set the stage for Everton to secure their third league win of the campaign through Jack Grealish’s stoppage-time strike.

SPAIN

KARL ETTA EYONG (Levante)

Among the usual top scorers in La Liga has emerged Cameroon striker Etta Eyong, enjoying a breakout season at Levante. The 21-year-old netted his fifth of the campaign in a 2-0 win over Real Oviedo, showing a poacher’s instinct to dart in and finish from close range after a saved shot spilled back into the six-yard box.

INAKI WILLIAMS (Athletic Bilbao)

Captain Williams won and converted a penalty for Bilbao in their 2-1 win. The striker was kicked in the area and, after dusting himself down, fired home the opener.

AKOR ADAMS (Sevilla)

Nigerian striker Adams applied the finishing touch for Sevilla’s fourth goal in a 4-1 rout of champions Barcelona. On as a substitute, it was his second goal in two matches for the improving Andalusian side.

GERMANY

BILAL EL KHANNOUSS (Stuttgart)

El Khannouss’ superb solo goal was the difference in a 1-0 win over Heidenheim. Unable to make their superiority count against stubborn opponents, the Moroccan stepped up on 65 minutes, cutting in from the left, dodging several defenders before sliding the ball home.

FRANCE

ANSU FATI (Monaco)/SOFIANE DIOP (Nice)

Guinea-Bissau-born Fati scored from two penalties, and Morocco international Diop scored two goals each as Monaco drew 2-2 with Nice in Ligue 1. Tunisian Ali Al-Abdi was sent off in the 34th minute.