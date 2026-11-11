Kenya signs global declaration on children, youth and climate action

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Banking Director Moses Muthui, Absa Group Chief Executive for Personal & Private Banking, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Absa customer and influencer Judy Nyawira and Absa Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Yusuf Omari during the launch of Absa Next, a fully integrated digital finance solution designed to meet the evolving needs and lifecycles of the next generation of consumers. [James Wanzala,Standard]

Kenya has committed to place the rights, needs and voices of children and young people at the heart of the country’s response to climate change.

This was through the signing of the Intergovernmental Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action, becoming its 80th signatory joining 79 other countries around the world in the commitment.

Cabinet Secretary for The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Dr Deborah Barasa, signed the Declaration last week Wednesday on behalf of the government in the presence of Dr. Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF Representative to Kenya.

Children are disproportionately affected by climate change. In Kenya, about 12 million of the country’s 24.6 million children face moderate to very high risk from climate change and disasters.

This includes 2.4 million children living in seven counties of Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa and Tana River classified as high risk to climate change vulnerabilities.

When disasters such as floods and droughts occur, children are impacted by the lack of safe water and sanitation, health care, proper nutrition and disruption in education and protection issues.

The harm they experience can last a lifetime. Girls and children with disabilities face some of the greatest risks.

“Children bear the brunt of climate change through disrupted education, threats to their health and nutrition, displacement, and reduced access to safe water and other child-critical services. Kenya’s signing of this Declaration affirms that children’s rights, needs and voices must be central to climate policy, finance and action,” said Dr Nilofer ceremony at the Ministry's offices in Nairobi.

She added: “In partnership with the Government, we will work to ensure that children and young people, especially those facing the greatest climate risks, has a chance to shape a climate-resilient future.”

Kenya has already shown commendable leadership in this space by integrating children’s needs into its policy and practice.

The declaration was launched in 2019 at the Conference of Parties(COP25) in Madrid in Spain, to call on governments to take into account children’s rights to be protected against climate change through its national climate policies, plans and investments.

When a government signs the Declaration, it also commits to giving children and young people a chance to participate meaningfully in climate decision-making.

Signing the Declaration builds on promises Kenya has already made. These include its National Climate Change Action Plan 2023–2027, which has a dedicated priority area on children and youth, and its national climate pledge under the Paris Agreement, known as its Nationally Determined Contribution(NDC).

Kenya will advance its commitments in the Declaration through implementation of its existing national climate policy, improved planning and investments for climate change action.

Progress will be measured using child-focused climate-risk evidence and indicators covering the resilience of child-critical services, track climate finance directed to these services, and the meaningful participation of children and young people in climate policy processes.

“Kenya is committed to ensuring that climate action delivers a better, safer and more equitable future for all, particularly children and young people who will inherit the consequences of today's decisions. Guided by our National Climate Change Action Plan, Nationally Determined Contributions and Gender and Climate Change commitments, we are determined to translate policy into meaningful action by investing in climate-resilient essential services, mobilising accessible and inclusive climate finance, and strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities,” said Dr Mulongo during the signing.

She added: “We recognise children and young people not merely as beneficiaries, but as active partners in shaping climate solutions and building a just, inclusive and climate resilient future for all. Our commitment is to leave no one behind.”

The signing came just ahead of COP31, which started on Monday in Antalya, Türkiye and will run till November 20, 2026.

In the event, Kenya is expected to call for children’s rights, needs and voices to be at the centre of climate policy, funding and action, and will urge global support to deliver on these commitments.