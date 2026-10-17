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Boost for KWS as Afristar donates cheetah tracking collars

By Patrick Vidija | Oct. 17, 2026
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Afristar Executive General Manager Mr Zhou Jian, alongside KWS representatives Paul Wambi and Lilian Nyabicha display a framed photograph of Imara and Sarabi, the sister cheetahs that will be fitted with the donated tracking collars. [Courtesy, KWS]

The Africa Star Railway Operation Company Limited (Afristar) has officially handed over a three-blade gyromower and two cheetah tracking collars to KWS.

The conservation will boost KWS’s wildlife protection efforts while enhancing vigilance.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Wednesday, Lilian Nyabicha, Assistant Director of Nairobi National Park, said the sponsorship reflects Afristar’s environmental conservation commitment, one of the pillars of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Ms Nyabicha said the gyromower is already being used to manage vegetation in selected areas of the park.

According to her, areas that have been mowed have attracted more herbivores, while improved visibility has enhanced visitors’ opportunities to observe wildlife. 

She said the two tracking collars will be fitted on Imara and Sarabi, a pair of sister cheetahs at the park and will play a critical role in helping conservation teams monitor the animals’ movements and gather valuable information to support wildlife monitoring and management.

Afristar’s Executive General Manager Zhou Jian, in his remarks, said the donation builds on the environmental safeguards incorporated into the Standard Gauge Railway during construction by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), including 79 bridges, 572 culverts and protective fencing along the Mombasa–Nairobi corridor.

These structures, he said, are designed to support safe railway operations and facilitate wildlife movement.

“Protecting wildlife requires more than infrastructure. It requires continued vigilance, the right equipment, skilled people and strong partnerships,” said Mr Jian, adding, “At Afristar, we believe that the true measure of progress is not only how far we travel or how much we carry. It is also how responsibly we move forward”.

Jian reaffirmed the company’s commitment to protecting Kenya’s natural heritage alongside its railway operations.

Paul Wambi, Senior Assistant Director of the Southern Conservation Area, welcomed the contribution and highlighted the importance of habitat management and cheetah monitoring in supporting conservation efforts.

Mr Wambi thanked Afristar for its support and expressed optimism that the partnership would lead to further collaborative initiatives.

The handover follows Kenya’s recent Mazingira Day celebrations, which highlighted the shared responsibility of protecting the environment.

Through cooperation with KWS and other conservation stakeholders, Afristar continues to support efforts to reduce risks to wildlife along the railway corridor.

The partnership also reflects the connection between conservation and Kenya’s economy.

National parks support tourism, livelihoods and employment, while the Madaraka Express links Nairobi and Mombasa with destinations such as Voi, improving access for tourists and other travellers.

The journey also offers passengers views of Kenya’s diverse landscapes and wildlife.

For Afristar and KWS, the initiative reinforces a shared objective of ensuring that economic development and transport connectivity advance alongside the protection of Kenya’s wildlife and natural heritage.

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Related Topics

Kenya Wildlife Services KWS Conservation Efforts Afristar-KWS Partnerships Cheetah Tracking Tools
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