Kabarak University, grannies plant 700 trees at special school

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Grannies football teams from Mogotio Constituency and students from Kabarak University join pupils of Emining Special School for the Visually Impaired in planting more than 700 trees to mark Mazingira Day. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kabarak University has partnered with a women’s football team from Mogotio to plant more than 700 trees at Emining Special School for the Visually Impaired as part of activities marking Mazingira Day.

The initiative brought together university representatives, members of the Kimose Grannies football team and pupils at the school for a day dedicated to environmental conservation and community engagement.

The participants planted trees around the school compound in a move aimed at improving the learning environment while encouraging a culture of environmental responsibility.

Emining Special School headteacher Caroline Kiprop, who recently received an award for school leadership and excellence, expressed gratitude to Kabarak University and the football team for supporting the institution and participating in the tree-planting exercise.

Kiprop said the trees would provide shade, improve the school’s surroundings and contribute to a healthier environment as they mature.

“These trees, in some years’ time, will bring shelter, contribute to realising fresh air and beautify our school,” said Kiprop.

She appreciated the partners for choosing to celebrate the day with the pupils, noting the value of initiatives that bring the community closer to children with special needs.

Beyond tree planting, the visit included general cleaning of the school compound, cooking and sharing meals with the pupils, as well as entertainment and social interaction.

Grannies football teams from Mogotio Constituency and students from Kabarak University join pupils of Emining Special School for the Visually Impaired in planting more than 700 trees to mark Mazingira Day. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The activities allowed the visitors to spend time with the learners and make them feel appreciated, cared for and included in the wider community.

Kabarak University made the annual visit to the institution on October 10 part of its Mazingira Day activities, combining environmental conservation with community service.

The partnership has also created an opportunity for the pupils to interact with visitors outside their usual school environment, while reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility in caring for the environment and supporting vulnerable members of society.

Helen Kaprotin, captain of the Kimose Grannies football team, said the group, whose members are women aged above 50, was committed to keeping physically active while contributing to community initiatives.

Kaprotin said the tree-planting exercise reflected the team’s belief that community participation and care for others should go hand in hand.

She emphasised that children with disabilities need love, support and meaningful involvement from members of the community, adding that the team was ready to support the school in different ways. Grannies football teams from Mogotio Constituency and students from Kabarak University join pupils of Emining Special School for the Visually Impaired in planting more than 700 trees to mark Mazingira Day. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

“We kick for health,” she said, underscoring the team’s commitment to staying active while using its activities to make a positive contribution to society.

Kabarak University representative Rodel Chemoiywa said the institution intended to sustain the annual visits because of the positive impact the initiative had made at the school.

Chemoiywa said the university would continue following the environmental conservation principles associated with the late President Daniel arap Moi, who championed tree planting and environmental protection.

The call to cut one tree and plant two was among the principles highlighted during the initiative, with the university expressing its commitment to continuing the tradition through its annual activities.

The tree-planting exercise underscored the importance of partnerships between educational institutions, community groups and schools in promoting environmental conservation while ensuring children with special needs feel valued and included.