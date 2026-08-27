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China-Africa Biodiversity training strengthens conservation partnerships

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 27, 2026
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Participants attending the capacity-building training at the camp in Mara North Conservancy. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The China-Africa Biodiversity Conservation exchange capacity-building training course at Olumara Camp, Mara North Conservancy, has brought together conservation practitioners and stakeholders to strengthen knowledge and skills in protecting wildlife, ecosystems and natural heritage.

The programme provides a platform for participants to exchange experiences and explore practical approaches to biodiversity conservation, while learning from conservation practices in China and Africa.

"The training mainly focuses on knowledge sharing and the adoption of innovative solutions to challenges including habitat loss, environmental degradation and the protection of endangered species." Che Chan Group Director, China Africa Biodiversity, Titus Murugi told reporters.

The “Eagle City” Global Exhibition 2026 has further underscored the importance of international cooperation in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Through the exchange programme, China and Africa are seeking to deepen conservation partnerships, build capacity among practitioners and promote stronger commitments to protecting nature for current and future generations.

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Olumara Camp China - Africa Partnerships Eagle City Global Exhibition 2026
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