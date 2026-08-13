KFS probes illegal felling of 350 trees in Trans Nzoia forest

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Kenya Forest Service probes illegal felling of 350 trees in Trans Nzoia forest. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has launched investigations after about 350 young trees were illegally felled in the Makunga Forest Block in Trans Nzoia County.

The trees were found cut down and left on the ground at Saboti Forest Station, within the Mount Elgon ecosystem, prompting KFS to deploy enhanced security as it seeks to establish who was behind the destruction.

KFS said the felling appeared to have been deliberately carried out to provoke local residents, but did not identify those suspected of orchestrating the activity.

“The illegal felling of trees within Makunga Forest Block seems to be maliciously instigated by a few individuals to incite the community,” the service stated in a statement on Thursday, August 13.

The investigation follows reports circulating online that the Shikhendu Forest Block had also been cleared.

KFS dismissed the reports, saying the block had not been affected.

“Shikhendu Block has not been affected as reported online. However, Makunga Forest Block has been affected,” KFS noted

The service described the felling as a violation of forest protection laws and said those found responsible would face arrest and prosecution under the Forest Conservation and Management Act (Amendment) 2026.

KFS has appealed to residents with information about the destruction to report to the Saboti Forester’s office, the Trans Nzoia County Forest Conservator or the nearest police station.

The investigations are expected to establish those responsible for the felling and whether the destruction was linked to attempts to stir tensions in the area.