Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KFS probes illegal felling of 350 trees in Trans Nzoia forest

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Aug. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Forest Service probes illegal felling of 350 trees in Trans Nzoia forest. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has launched investigations after about 350 young trees were illegally felled in the Makunga Forest Block in Trans Nzoia County.

The trees were found cut down and left on the ground at Saboti Forest Station, within the Mount Elgon ecosystem, prompting KFS to deploy enhanced security as it seeks to establish who was behind the destruction.

KFS said the felling appeared to have been deliberately carried out to provoke local residents, but did not identify those suspected of orchestrating the activity.

“The illegal felling of trees within Makunga Forest Block seems to be maliciously instigated by a few individuals to incite the community,” the service stated in a statement on Thursday, August 13.

The investigation follows reports circulating online that the Shikhendu Forest Block had also been cleared.

KFS dismissed the reports, saying the block had not been affected.

“Shikhendu Block has not been affected as reported online. However, Makunga Forest Block has been affected,” KFS noted

The service described the felling as a violation of forest protection laws and said those found responsible would face arrest and prosecution under the Forest Conservation and Management Act (Amendment) 2026.

KFS has appealed to residents with information about the destruction to report to the Saboti Forester’s office, the Trans Nzoia County Forest Conservator or the nearest police station.

The investigations are expected to establish those responsible for the felling and whether the destruction was linked to attempts to stir tensions in the area.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Illegal Logging Destruction Of Forests Tree Cutting In Mukunga Forest Block Kenya Forest Service
.

Latest Stories

Parliament passes public participation bill
Parliament passes public participation bill
Politics
By Irene Githinji
4 hrs ago
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
Politics
By Jacob Ochiro
4 hrs ago
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
National
By Brian Ngugi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Falling apart: Leaders flee Ruto party as 2027 political storm gathers
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Falling apart: Leaders flee Ruto party as 2027 political storm gathers
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
By Jacob Ochiro 4 hrs ago
How Kindiki and Mudavadi been sidelined in the broad-based committee
Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Confusion reigns over Ruto plan to anchor Vision 2060 in law
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Ruto back to begging IMF as country struggles with debt, empty coffers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved