'Like a war zone': France evacuates 20,000 due to wildfires

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France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez addresses the press after visiting a fire station in Bordeaux, south-western France, on July 22, 2026. [AFP]

Black smoke darkened the skies and crackling flames roared through pine trees in a forest in southwest France on Thursday as wildfires have forced more than 20,000 residents and holidaymakers to flee.

Around 800 firefighters have been fighting the flames some 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of Bordeaux.

Hundreds of gendarmes and soldiers have also joined the operation, while firefighting planes have been dumping water since the blaze erupted Wednesday.

Officials and residents said the fire appeared to have been started by a brush-clearing machine.

John Wilmes, who has been renting a house in Lege-Cap-Ferret, said: "It feels like being in a war zone."

The fire began in the village of Saumos, before spreading to Le Porge and then advancing toward Lege-Cap-Ferret.

Known for its sand dunes, cycle paths and oyster shacks, Lege is popular with French stars.

The blaze advanced rapidly through a dense pine forest, with flames soaring to 10 metres (33 feet) in some places. It has ripped through 3,400 hectares (8,500 acres), an area about five times the size of Gibraltar, firefighters said.

Three houses were scorched by the flames and a caravan destroyed, but no casualties have been reported so far.

The European Union deployed three water-bombing aircraft from other countries after France sought help, EU officials said.

France has been battered by three heatwaves since May as part of increasingly common extreme weather episodes linked to climate change, causing thousands of excess deaths, drying up rivers and fuelling wildfires.

Lege mayor Philippe de Gonneville said "the weather is not on our side".

"We have temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, with winds that have shifted to the east and northeast and are fairly strong."

The blaze was now contained north of Lege, according to officials.

Authorities said they had evacuated 12,000 residents and tourists from campsites, holiday lets and homes on Wednesday, then a further 8,800 from camp sites on Thursday. About 15 emergency reception centers have been opened.

Wisps of smoke rose from charred or crackling tree trunks between Le Porge and the village of Lege-Cap-Ferret to the south.

Helicopters flew over houses with shuttered windows while fire engines tore up and down the road.

Patrick Martineau, 69, was among hundreds of people living on the edge of the forest who had to leave quickly.

"Police came banging on the doors of all the houses," he said.

"It's a bit scary," he added. "When we bought a home here, we never thought there would be a fire risk."

Olivier Acket, 53, said he was worried.

"A house is our whole life, and if it goes up in smoke, we've got nothing left," he said.

Wilmes, 46, said he was waiting to see how things turn out.

"Earlier we were close to leaving. There was an extremely menacing column of fire just a few hundred metres away," he said.

Fires in 2022 damaged 30,000 hectares of the same forest, forcing some 50,000 people to evacuate.

The wildfire is just the latest in France in recent weeks.

Two firefighters died this week while battling a blaze near Bordeaux airport. Firefighter unions have denounced a lack of resources and said crews were exhausted.

Earlier this month roaring flames devastated a tenth of the UNESCO-listed Fontainebleau forest outside Paris, in a rare such fire so far north.