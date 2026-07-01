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Kenyans warned of diseases and destruction as El Nino closes in

By Gardy Chacha | Jul. 1, 2026
This photograph shows a flag of World Meteorological Organization (WMO) floating next to their headquarters in Geneva on June 1, 2026. [AFP]

Approximately 15,000km away from Kenya, in the Pacific Ocean, the sea surface is warming.

This, believe it or not, has set in motion a climatic chain reaction that will precipitate into an El Niño here at home.

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El Nino NOAA Indian Ocean Dipole World Meteorological Organization
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