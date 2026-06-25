TotalEnergies banks on new fleet model to cut carbon emissions by 3,700 tonnes

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The modern Euro 5-compliant heavy commercial vehicles will reduce transport-related emissions by 3,700t annually while improving fuel efficiency from 5.8 to 3.5 litres per kilometre. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

TotalEnergies Kenya is now banking on its latest fleet overhaul in a move aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The firm on Wednesday said the completion of a nationwide renewal of its transport fleet will play a key role in reducing emissions while maintaining efficiency in its supply chains.

The firm unveiled 161 new specialised heavy commercial vehicles that will operate across the country’s transport corridors, replacing older units as part of a wider effort to improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

According to the firm, the modern Euro 4/5 compliant heavy commercial vehicles will reduce transport-related emissions by 3,700tonnes annually while improving fuel efficiency from 5.8 to 3.5 litres per kilometre.

As opposed to the older Euro 2 trucks, the new Euro 5 models consume less diesel fuel.

Euro standards are emission regulations for vehicle engines, with higher numbers indicating stricter environmental requirements.

Compared with Euro 2 engines, Euro 5 engines are designed to burn fuel more efficiently and produce lower levels of harmful pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking during the launch, Principal Secretary for Petroleum Kello Harsama said safe transportation of petroleum products requires collaboration among government agencies and industry players.

“The safe transport and handling of petroleum products is a shared responsibility that cannot be undertaken in isolation. Industry players must work together to build a safer, more resilient operating environment,” he said. The modern Euro 5-compliant heavy commercial vehicles will reduce transport-related emissions by 3,700t annually while improving fuel efficiency from 5.8 to 3.5 litres per kilometre. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

Harsama noted that safety must remain a priority throughout the petroleum value chain, from storage and transportation to final delivery. He added that the government is strengthening compliance, innovation and collaboration to safeguard lives, infrastructure and the environment.

Heavy-duty transport remains a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, with diesel-powered trucks accounting for a sizeable share of carbon pollution on roads across Kenya.

As the country seeks to balance economic growth with its climate commitments, pressure is mounting on industries to reduce emissions while maintaining efficient supply chains.

Beyond reducing emissions, TotalEnergies said the fleet has been fitted with safety technologies aimed at reducing road accidents and improving compliance with national standards.

This includes speed limiters calibrated to Kenya Bureau of Standards requirements and driver assistance systems that alert motorists when turning or when vehicles are following too closely.

The firm’s Managing Director, Thibault Flichy, described the investment as a major step in the company’s sustainability agenda.

“This 100 per cent fleet renewal represents a defining moment in our green transition and innovation,” he said.

Flichy said the vehicles are equipped with dual interior cameras and artificial intelligence-powered monitoring systems capable of detecting driver fatigue and distraction.

The system, he said, automatically sends alerts to a central monitoring team for intervention when necessary.

Additional safety features include certified steel underride barriers and reflective contour markings designed to improve vehicle visibility on the road.

The development comes as companies across the transport and energy sectors face growing scrutiny over their environmental footprint and road safety record.

While fleet modernisation alone will not eliminate transport-related emissions, industry experts say investments in cleaner and more efficient vehicles can play an important role in reducing pollution and supporting Kenya’s transition towards a lower-carbon economy.