Major push to heal Aberdare catchment

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Copicad is focusing on the restoration of 2,500 hectares of degraded ecosystems across the slopes of the Aberdare landscape by 2030.[File, Standard]

A grassroots organisation is working to restore and maintain 2,500 hectares of land along Lake Ol’Bolossat and the Ewaso Nyiro River in Nyandarua County over the next four years.

As part of this effort, the Community Organisation for Positive Impact, Care, and Development (Copicad) is focusing on the restoration of 2,500 hectares of degraded ecosystems across the slopes of the Aberdare landscape by 2030, while also ensuring verified survival and long-term maintenance of restored areas.

According to Copicad’s CEO, Thomas Ndiritu, the project aims to address the livelihood challenges faced by smallholder farmers by integrating trees into farming systems. He explained that the initiative is designed not only to restore the environment but also to strengthen household resilience and improve sustainable livelihoods within the community.

, Ndiritu noted that forests across Kenya and Africa continue to disappear, rivers are drying up, and farming is becoming more difficult each year. He emphasised that for many rural families, these environmental changes are not distant or abstract concerns, but issues directly linked to food security, income and survival.

“Most climate solutions never reach the ground,” he said, adding that many remain confined to reports, policies or short-term projects rather than creating lasting impact within communities. He further explained that the project focuses on diversifying income sources and embedding climate-smart practices. Agroforestry, he noted, is not treated as a standalone activity but as the structural link between landscape health and household food security.

The community group has outlined key intervention programmes, including training and equipping 15,000 households in agroforestry system design, maintenance and product management over five years. The households will also establish community-run agroforestry demonstration plots in each sub-county, serving as learning and seed exchange hubs.

He said significant progress has already been achieved through collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Kenya Forest Service, the Nyandarua County Government and the national government.

“The agroforestry producers will be linked to market systems, including timber, fruit, fodder and medicinal species, through structured aggregation and buyer relationships,” he said

Environmentalist Johnson Kuguru, based in the Mt Kenya region, commended the organisation’s efforts in conserving Lake Ol’Bolossat, noting that restoration work has helped farmers in parts of Rumuruti and Samburu to embark on cultivation.

“Marine life does not exist in isolation. Our lives are deeply intertwined with the entire ecosystem. As we benefit from it, we must also take responsibility for its conservation,” she added.

Mutisya Muli, a physical planner with GeoDev Kenya, the consultancy firm supporting the process, said the plan also incorporates community-managed zones, including seasonal closures to allow marine biodiversity to recover and stabilise, based on recommendations from coastal residents.

“This process is necessary because multiple human activities are drawing from the same marine resources. We are developing both a map and a policy framework to ensure sustainable use and avoid overexploitation,” he said. Community voices at the forum highlighted long-standing concerns over competing uses of marine space. Athman Fadhili, a resident of Shimoni in Msambweni, urged the planners to safeguard cultural heritage sites, including sacred shrines that remain central to coastal identity.

In response, KEMFSED has indicated that cultural, spiritual and historical sites linked to ocean use will be identified and integrated into the final plan, with mechanisms for their protection. Conflicts between user groups also featured prominently in the discussions. Misaidi Kitema, a seaweed farmer, said the absence of clear zoning has led to disputes, particularly between seaweed farmers and shipping operators.

“For a long time, we have had conflicts. Sometimes ships move into seaweed farming areas and destroy our produce. The MSP will help ensure everyone understands and respects designated spaces,” she said.

Muli acknowledged such tensions, noting that overlapping mandates among Beach Management Units, Community Forest Associations, marine park officers, tour guides and fishermen have often resulted in disputes over access and use of marine resources.

“What the MSP will do is guide where and when activities take place, ensuring compatible uses while reducing conflicts between users and the environment,” he said.

The MSP development process, which began last year, is now past the halfway mark. Dr Uku said the next stage involves producing a refined draft, followed by nationwide public consultations coordinated with the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning. The final plan is expected to be completed after incorporating public feedback.

Beyond environmental management, the MSP is expected to strengthen Kenya’s blue economy, boosting fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, coastal tourism and offshore energy development. Across Africa, the blue economy is increasingly viewed as a key driver of sustainable growth.

At the Africa Blue Economy Week 2025, UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa director Dr Matthias Naab noted that the continent’s blue economy ambition aims to generate about $405 billion and create 57 million jobs by 2030.

In Kenya, official data shows that the marine ecosystem contributes about 2.5 per cent to GDP, supporting two million people through fishing, tourism, trade and hospitality. The annual value of the marine and coastal economy is estimated at over $4.4 billion (Sh69.7 billion).