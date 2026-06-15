Kenya rolls out marine spatial plan to guide coastal growth

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Kenya to develop its first Marine Spatial Plan (MSP).[File, Standard]

Through the Kenya Marine and Fisheries and Socio-Economic Development Project (KEMFSED), Kenya is advancing the development of its first Marine Spatial Plan (MSP), a comprehensive map designed to guide present and future human activities along the country’s coastline.

The geographical scope of the MSP covers the land–sea interface, internal waters up to the high-water mark adjacent to the coastal counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu, as well as the territorial sea, the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the extended continental shelf.

The plan is expected to provide a structured framework for balancing conservation with economic use of marine resources.

Last week, a public participation forum held in Msambweni, Kwale County, drew hundreds of coastal residents, alongside marine scientists, planners and development partners, into a town hall discussion on the draft maps.

“This meeting today is a validation of the map that we have developed since the public participation meetings we held in 2025. The public is now reviewing them and advising on necessary corrections before we finalise the plan,” said Dr Jacqueline Uku, head of the MSP planning process and senior principal research scientist at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI).

Dr Uku noted that one of the core objectives of the MSP is to reduce the cumulative impacts of human activities on marine ecosystems. “As humans utilise the resources the marine environment offers, we must ensure we protect it. The economic, social and recreational activities we enjoy depend on it remaining as pristine as possible,” she said.

According to the preliminary draft, a great portion of Kenya’s marine space has been earmarked for conservation. Dr Uku emphasised that while coastal visitors often see only the ocean and beaches, the marine environment is far more complex, supporting millions of species and interconnected ecosystems that sustain human livelihoods.

“Marine life does not exist in isolation. Our lives are deeply intertwined with the entire ecosystem. As we benefit from it, we must also take responsibility for its conservation,” she added.

Mutisya Muli, a physical planner with GeoDev Kenya, the consultancy firm supporting the process, said the plan also incorporates community-managed zones, including seasonal closures to allow marine biodiversity to recover and stabilise, based on recommendations from coastal residents.

“This process is necessary because multiple human activities are drawing from the same marine resources. We are developing both a map and a policy framework to ensure sustainable use and avoid overexploitation,” he said. Community voices at the forum highlighted long-standing concerns over competing uses of marine space. Athman Fadhili, a resident of Shimoni in Msambweni, urged the planners to safeguard cultural heritage sites, including sacred shrines that remain central to coastal identity.

In response, KEMFSED has indicated that cultural, spiritual and historical sites linked to ocean use will be identified and integrated into the final plan, with mechanisms for their protection. Conflicts between user groups also featured prominently in the discussions. Misaidi Kitema, a seaweed farmer, said the absence of clear zoning has led to disputes, particularly between seaweed farmers and shipping operators.

“For a long time, we have had conflicts. Sometimes ships move into seaweed farming areas and destroy our produce. The MSP will help ensure everyone understands and respects designated spaces,” she said.

Muli acknowledged such tensions, noting that overlapping mandates among Beach Management Units, Community Forest Associations, marine park officers, tour guides and fishermen have often resulted in disputes over access and use of marine resources.

“What the MSP will do is guide where and when activities take place, ensuring compatible uses while reducing conflicts between users and the environment,” he said.

The MSP development process, which began last year, is now past the halfway mark. Dr Uku said the next stage involves producing a refined draft, followed by nationwide public consultations coordinated with the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning. The final plan is expected to be completed after incorporating public feedback.

Beyond environmental management, the MSP is expected to strengthen Kenya’s blue economy, boosting fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, coastal tourism and offshore energy development. Across Africa, the blue economy is increasingly viewed as a key driver of sustainable growth.

At the Africa Blue Economy Week 2025, UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa director Dr Matthias Naab noted that the continent’s blue economy ambition aims to generate about $405 billion and create 57 million jobs by 2030.

In Kenya, official data shows that the marine ecosystem contributes about 2.5 per cent to GDP, supporting two million people through fishing, tourism, trade and hospitality. The annual value of the marine and coastal economy is estimated at over $4.4 billion (Sh69.7 billion).