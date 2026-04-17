Incentivising Transboundary Conservation in Mt.Elgon

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A view of the Mt Elgon Forest.[Caroline Chebet, Standard]

Kenya and Uganda have enhanced joint conservation efforts for the Mt Elgon Transboundary Biosphere Reserve (TBR), bringing communities around the 5,900-square-kilometre ecosystem on board.

Kenya Forest Service, the lead agency in the conservation campaign, said that the harmonised management has involved communities in restoring and managing the ecosystem.

The key focus is on the revival of the extinct high-value indigenous trees.

Speaking in Kitale during a training forum to empower Kenyan communities around Mt Elgon forest, KFS conservator Joseph Mbugua said they have engaged communities to combat harmful human activities affecting the ecosystem.

Practices such as illegal logging, poaching, charcoal burning and overgrazing are major challenges facing the ecosystem.

The training organised by Chepkitale Indigenous People Development Project CIPDP brought together conservation agencies, including the Kenya Wildlife Service, and communities.

Mbugua disclosed that conservation agencies on both sides are collaborating to achieve the goals of the Memorandum of Understanding, signed between Kenya and Uganda on March 28, 2025.

Under the MoU, conservation agencies from the two countries were mandated to prioritise the restoration of Mt Elgon forest, climate resilience and sustainable resource management.

"We are engaging communities around the ecosystem to tackle challenges facing the Transboundary Biosphere Reserve. We have struck a collaboration deal with the affected communities to get rid of destructive activities hindering the sustainability of the ecosystem," said Mbugua.

The official further disclosed that actors in the conservation drive had agreed to use a common approach to eradicate fire incidents, charcoal burning, poaching and logging.

"We have agreed to work jointly to address the challenges facing the ecosystem, such as fire incidents, charcoal burning and overgrazing, among other harmful activities," Mbugua added.

To achieve the conservation goals, the agencies said stakeholders had resolved to use Indigenous knowledge to reclaim extinct tree species in the ecosystem.

Decades of over-exploitation and degradation in the Mt Elgon forest have led to the decline of high-value indigenous tree species, particularly Elgon Teak, which has been severely over-harvested.

Several other rare species have largely disappeared from the ecosystem due to excessive logging and conversion to farmland, including Chepokyoot, Lugumeito, Kuomburiot, and Mororta.

Other species are Elgon olive, Diospyros abyssinica and Ehretia cymose

Endangered species due to exploitation are Khaya anthotheca (East African Mahogany) and Prunus africana (African Cherry).

Utilities

Kenya and Uganda to use Indigenous knowledge to restock the highly valued Indigenous tree extinct in the Elgon forest.

Communities around the forest are being trained and empowered to support effective forest restoration.

Overgrazing, charcoal burning and illegal logging are major challenges affecting the conservation of the ecosystem.