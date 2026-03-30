How Chepalungu Forest recovered from poll violence devastation

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A buyer being helped to tie two sacks of grass on the motorbike by the women.[James Wanzala, Standard].

After the 2007 elections, the Siongiroi forest block, part of Chepalungu Forest in Bomet County, was extensively destroyed.

This followed incitement by politicians who urged residents to invade the forest.

“Before 2008, we relied heavily on the forest, benefiting from timber and other resources in a controlled manner under the management of the Kenya Forest Service (KFS),” said Joseph Towett, chairman of the Chepalungu Apex Community Forest Association, which was registered in 2012 to restore the forest.

He added: “During the 2008 post-election violence, politicians urged us to invade the forest, chase away KFS officers, cut trees, graze cattle, and burn charcoal. Little did we know we were destroying the source of our livelihood.”

The forest’s indigenous trees, including Olea africana, Juniperus procera, acacias, podo, cypress, and cedar, were almost completely wiped out.

In 2009, Towett said they experienced poor harvests due to reduced rainfall, a reality they later linked to the destruction of the forest.

“That is when the idea of forming a Community Forest Association (CFA) materialised in 2012. We mobilised about 100 members and later developed a participatory forest management plan,” he told Planet Action during a recent interview in the forest.

They sought support to implement the plan, and KFS resumed management of the forest.

Chepalungu Forest straddles Chepalungu and Sotik sub-counties and covers about 12,000 acres. It comprises two forest blocks, Siongiroi and Kapchumbe.

In 2019, KFS received Sh40 million from the African Development Bank’s Green Zones Development Support Project Phase II to fence the Siongiroi block, which covers 1,800 hectares.

Siongiroi Forest is not only vital to local communities but also lies within the South-Western Mau region, a key water catchment area. It feeds major rivers in the Lake Victoria basin, including tributaries that supply the Sondu Miriu River, which powers the Sondu Miriu Hydropower Station.

Key interventions under the participatory forest management plan included stopping grazing and undertaking enrichment planting.

“Most of the cattle grazing in the forest were from as far as Transmara,” said Towett, who was awarded a Head of State Commendation during last year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Josh Munyalo, KFS forest manager at Chepalungu Forest Station, said the two blocks, including Kapchumbe, bring the total rehabilitated area to 4,800 hectares.

“The fencing of 22 kilometres has enabled the forest to heal and recover naturally. We are also undertaking rigorous rehabilitation efforts with partners and the community to restore the forest to its former state,” said Munyalo.

He added: “With fencing and the adoption of the cut-and-carry system for grass, we have seen improved livelihoods, faster regeneration, and the return of tree cover. We expect canopy closure in the near future, which will have a positive impact on the surrounding community.”

Munyalo said wildlife is also returning. A recent study recorded 42 species, attributed to the increase in rodents and other small animals.

“We are seeing more small animals such as snakes, including a python, as well as dik-diks, hares, and hyenas in the Kapchumbe block. This is due to concerted conservation efforts,” he said.