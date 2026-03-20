×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Crawford among 42 ADvTECH schools feted for environmental education

By Juliet Omelo | Mar. 20, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

ADvTECH, an education group that operates universities, colleges and schools across Africa. [Courtesy]

ADvTECH, an education group that operates universities, colleges and schools across Africa, has been feted for its outstanding contribution to environmental education and sustainability across its network of schools.

The awards, organised by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa, marked 100 years of environmental advocacy under the theme “People Caring for the Earth.”

ADvTECH was recognised for the scale and impact of its implementation of the Eco-Schools programme, a global initiative promoting environmental stewardship in learning institutions.

WESSA Chief Executive Officer Cindy-Lee Cloete praised the partnership, highlighting the transformative role of environmental education.

“Partnerships like the one we share with ADvTECH remind us why environmental education remains one of the most powerful tools for long-term change,” she said.

A total of 42 ADvTECH schools participated in the programme, all achieving full assessment ratings, with scores ranging from 70 to 98 per cent.

Among the institutions recognised were Kenya’s Crawford International School, Trinityhouse Little Falls, Tyger Valley College, Pinnacle College, Maragon Olympus, Abbotts College and Pecanwood College.

ADvTECH, an education group that operates universities, colleges and schools across Africa. [Courtesy]

In addition to the school-level honours, ADvTECH received a Partnership Award in recognition of its broader contribution to advancing sustainability education.

ADvTECH Academic Advisor and WESSA lead Krystal Munian said the 2025 cycle saw some of the most comprehensive submissions yet.

“We witnessed some of the most inspiring and detailed portfolios of evidence ever submitted, reflecting genuine passion for environmental stewardship,” she noted.

While Kenya continues to prioritise climate education and sustainability in schools, the lack of a clear breakdown of participating Kenyan institutions highlights the need for greater visibility of local impact within continental education networks.

WESSA and ADvTECH have indicated plans to expand the programme through new initiatives and partnerships, positioning environmental education as a key pillar in shaping Africa’s future leaders.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Environment Education Eco-Schools Programme Planet Action Environmental Stewardship
.

Latest Stories

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane
22 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
22 mins ago
Broiler farming: How farmers can profit from meat chicken keeping
Smart Harvest
By Watsson Messo
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane 22 mins ago
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
By Ndung’u Gachane 22 mins ago
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 22 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
By David Odongo 22 mins ago
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved