Crawford among 42 ADvTECH schools feted for environmental education

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ADvTECH, an education group that operates universities, colleges and schools across Africa. [Courtesy]

ADvTECH, an education group that operates universities, colleges and schools across Africa, has been feted for its outstanding contribution to environmental education and sustainability across its network of schools.

The awards, organised by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa, marked 100 years of environmental advocacy under the theme “People Caring for the Earth.”

ADvTECH was recognised for the scale and impact of its implementation of the Eco-Schools programme, a global initiative promoting environmental stewardship in learning institutions.

WESSA Chief Executive Officer Cindy-Lee Cloete praised the partnership, highlighting the transformative role of environmental education.

“Partnerships like the one we share with ADvTECH remind us why environmental education remains one of the most powerful tools for long-term change,” she said.

A total of 42 ADvTECH schools participated in the programme, all achieving full assessment ratings, with scores ranging from 70 to 98 per cent.

Among the institutions recognised were Kenya’s Crawford International School, Trinityhouse Little Falls, Tyger Valley College, Pinnacle College, Maragon Olympus, Abbotts College and Pecanwood College. ADvTECH, an education group that operates universities, colleges and schools across Africa. [Courtesy]

In addition to the school-level honours, ADvTECH received a Partnership Award in recognition of its broader contribution to advancing sustainability education.

ADvTECH Academic Advisor and WESSA lead Krystal Munian said the 2025 cycle saw some of the most comprehensive submissions yet.

“We witnessed some of the most inspiring and detailed portfolios of evidence ever submitted, reflecting genuine passion for environmental stewardship,” she noted.

While Kenya continues to prioritise climate education and sustainability in schools, the lack of a clear breakdown of participating Kenyan institutions highlights the need for greater visibility of local impact within continental education networks.

WESSA and ADvTECH have indicated plans to expand the programme through new initiatives and partnerships, positioning environmental education as a key pillar in shaping Africa’s future leaders.