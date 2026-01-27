×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Wetter season expected across Horn of Africa, IGAD Warns

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 27, 2026
Rainy Day in Nairobi City. [File,Standard] 

 

The Horn of Africa region is likely to experience wetter-than-normal rainfall conditions between March and May.

According to a release by the IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center, the region has a probability of 45 per cent.

The areas include: Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, central to western Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, northern Somalia, and Djibouti.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Additionally, a 40 per cent probability of near-normal rainfall is expected over western and eastern South Sudan, north-eastern and south-western Kenya, most parts of Somalia, coastal Tanzania, and isolated areas of Uganda and Ethiopia.

Also, Drier-than-normal conditions are expected over coastal parts of Kenya.

“Normal to early onset of rains is expected over most parts of the region, while delayed onset is forecast over localised areas of Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Somalia,” read part of the IGAD  outlook.

Despite the seasonal outlook, dry spells may still occur in areas forecasted to receive near-normal or above-normal rainfall, and wet spells may occur in areas forecasted to receive near-normal or below-normal rainfall.

The release further showed the likelihood of Warmer-than-average temperatures  expected over most parts of the  Horn of Africa, with higher probabilities over Sudan, Djibouti, Tanzania, and parts of Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya.

However,Cooler-than-average conditions are expected over parts of central to northern Ethiopia.

ICPAC has further urged its member states and humanitarian and development partners to closely monitor updates of seasonal forecasts to  scale up preparations and anticipatory actions to minimise potential flood and drought impacts.

Emphasizing the importance of early warning services, Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department, Edward Muriuki, said providing timely information enables the government and community prepare adequately for climate-related hazards.

Principal Secretary (PS) for the State Department for Environment and Climate Change in Kenya, Festus Ng’eno, on his part, underscored the importance of climate services, saying timely updates inform better decisions.

“Climate services, when timely, credible, and user-driven, provide a powerful bridge between climate science and practical actions that protect lives, livelihoods, and support sustainable development,”he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

March to May Conditions Wetter Conditions IGAD Perditions 45 per cent rainfall
.

Latest Stories

How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
How single-window policy locks exporters out of global trade
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
42 mins ago
The age of gyms is upon us and with it a fitness boom
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
42 mins ago
Ruto's Sh906b local borrowing plan threatens private credit
Business
By Brian Ngugi
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
By Ndung’u Gachane 42 mins ago
No longer in charge? IG Kanja in a spot over police conduct
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
By Jacinta Mutura 42 mins ago
New report reveals a country at war with its women and children
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
By Josphat Thiong’o 42 mins ago
Questions over next poll as IEBC postpones boundaries review
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 42 mins ago
Fear of terror attack triggers teachers' mass transfers
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved