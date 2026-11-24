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PS Shaukat Abdulrazak during the 5th Future Leaders Summit at the 33rd Institution of Engineers of Kenya International Convention in Mombasa. [Courtesy]

Kenyan engineers have been challenged to move beyond developing prototypes and embrace entrepreneurship by transforming innovations into commercially viable products that create jobs and generate wealth.

Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation Professor Shaukat Abdulrazak said Kenya had considerable innovative talent but needed stronger systems to support the transition from research and invention to commercial production.

He said promising ideas often failed to reach the market because of inadequate business skills, limited financing, weak institutional support and insufficient collaboration between researchers and industry.

Abdulrazak urged engineers to establish businesses around locally developed technologies rather than rely exclusively on formal employment.

"We are not interested in producing engineers who are looking for jobs. But we are interested in looking for engineers who can create jobs," he said.

The PS said engineering education should incorporate entrepreneurship and business management to prepare graduates to commercialise innovations and establish sustainable enterprises.

He noted that Kenya had more than 2,000 startups whose potential could accelerate innovation, industrialisation and employment creation.

Abdulrazak called for closer collaboration between the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK), the Kenya National Innovation Agency, the National Research Fund and the National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation to strengthen the startup ecosystem.

He said the innovation process should cover the entire value chain, from identifying challenges and developing ideas to prototyping, commercialisation and wealth creation.

"We must be able to take ideas, prototype all the way to commercialisation, end to end," he said.

He emphasised the need for engineers to acquire additional skills in entrepreneurship, financial management, project management and research and development.

He also urged universities and industry to collaborate in ensuring academic research addresses real economic and industrial needs.

Abdulrazak identified agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, housing and information and communication technology as sectors offering opportunities for engineering entrepreneurs.

He said locally developed agricultural machinery, irrigation systems and medical equipment could support value addition, reduce reliance on imports and create opportunities for local manufacturers.

IEK President Eng. Harrison Keter urged young engineers to take initiative, develop ideas and use available technologies to address societal challenges.

He said Africa's youthful population presented an opportunity to shape the global economy, noting that 42 per cent of the world's youth would be living on the continent by 2030.

Keter encouraged young professionals to embrace continuous learning as human and machine intelligence increasingly complement each other.

He reaffirmed IEK's commitment to mentorship and professional development, citing three Kenyan innovators selected to present their innovations at an international conference in Russia.

Abdulrazak said technical expertise must be complemented by leadership skills to drive economic transformation.

He maintained that Kenya's technological ambitions depended on its ability to transform engineering talent into commercially successful enterprises, industries and employment opportunities.