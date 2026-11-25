Africa's growing digital outsourcing industry is attracting global technology companies seeking cheaper labour and expanding their operations. However, allegations by former content moderators against Meta and outsourcing firm Sama are exposing the hidden costs of the business model.
More than 100 former workers are seeking accountability over what they describe as exploitative working conditions, inadequate compensation and psychological harm arising from reviewing graphic content online.
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