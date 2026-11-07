Charlene Ruto: Inside love, glamour and cross-border union

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President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto during their daughter Charlene Ruto's wedding to Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, on November 6, 2026. [PCS]

From the traditional Kalenjin Koito ceremony in Kilgoris to an elegant white wedding on the shores of Lake Victoria in Mwanza, President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, celebrated her marriage to Tanzanian technology entrepreneur Isaya Yunge in a glamorous cross-border union that brought together two prominent East African families.

The wedding at Malaika Beach Resort in Tanzania was a celebration of love, culture, faith and family, drawing political leaders, distinguished guests and close friends from Kenya and Tanzania.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Victoria, the ceremony offered a blend of contemporary wedding glamour and African tradition, marking a new chapter for the couple whose relationship has been celebrated through a series of colourful matrimonial events.

For Charlene, the occasion was more than a fashionable white wedding. It was the culmination of months of celebrations that brought together two families, crossed national borders and highlighted the cultural ties that bind Kenya and Tanzania.

The outdoor setting provided a fitting backdrop for the occasion. A mirrored walkway, flanked by lush greenery and carefully arranged white floral displays, led towards an elaborate wedding arch decorated with cascading white roses. The elegant arrangement created a romantic atmosphere, with the lake providing a scenic setting for the exchange of vows.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto during their daughter Charlene Ruto's wedding to Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, on November 6, 2026. [PCS]

Charlene was undoubtedly the centre of attention, stepping out in a striking white bridal gown that combined timeless elegance with modern couture. The dress featured intricate floral lace detailing, a fitted silhouette and long sheer sleeves that gave it a sophisticated finish.

The groom, Yunge, complemented her look in a carefully tailored ivory double-breasted jacket paired with black trousers and a crisp white shirt. The combination offered a polished interpretation of traditional wedding menswear, balancing the bride's elaborate gown with a clean, contemporary silhouette.

The bride's parents also made a coordinated fashion statement. President William Ruto appeared in a burgundy formal jacket, white shirt, black bow tie and his signature cream-coloured hat, while First Lady Rachel Ruto wore an embroidered gown in complementary tones, accessorised with a wide-brimmed hat.

Although the Mwanza wedding attracted considerable attention, the couple's matrimonial journey began months earlier in Kenya. On August 8, the two families gathered at Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, for the traditional Kalenjin Koito ceremony. The cultural occasion marked an important step towards the marriage, bringing together relatives and elders for formal introductions, family negotiations and blessings.

Koito is an important part of Kalenjin marriage traditions, providing an opportunity for families to formally recognise the union and establish relationships between the two households.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto during their daughter Charlene Ruto's wedding to Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, on November 6, 2026. [PCS]

The celebrations extended beyond the two major ceremonies. Before travelling to Tanzania, Charlene enjoyed an intimate white-and-purple bridal shower in Nairobi, surrounded by close friends and family, including her sister Stephanie.

The gathering offered a more relaxed and personal moment amid the elaborate wedding preparations, with the bride celebrating with the women closest to her.

In one of Charlene's posts on her official Instagram account, she mentioned that she’s ready for the new chapter: “Christ as our solid foundation and rock, the Word to guide my next step,” she wrote

This followed a traditional Mother’s Blessing hosted by Rachel Ruto, where female relatives and elders gathered to pray for Charlene, share wisdom and offer counsel as she prepared for married life.

“Thank you Mama for being my prayer warrior and biggest cheerleader all my life,” added Charlene.

Fashion was a recurring feature throughout the wedding celebrations. The couple's pre-wedding photographs offered a glimpse into their style choices, showcasing coordinated couture looks that ranged from sleek black ensembles to rich burgundy outfits and dramatic emerald-green designs embellished with intricate gold embroidery.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto during their daughter Charlene Ruto's wedding to Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, on November 6, 2026. [PCS]

The guest list in Mwanza further underlined the prominence of the occasion, bringing together political figures, public personalities and members of the two families. Among the Kenyan leaders in attendance were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Other notable guests included Mama Ida Odinga and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, whose presence added to the gathering of political and social figures.

The attendance of leaders from both countries also reflected the close relationship between Kenya and Tanzania, with the wedding offering a rare opportunity for prominent personalities to meet outside the usual political and diplomatic setting.

Isaya, founder of SomaApps, an educational technology platform connecting African youth to global scholarship opportunities, brings an entrepreneurial background to the union.

From the family traditions observed in Kilgoris to the lakeside elegance of Mwanza, Charlene and Isaya's wedding captured the meeting of two cultures, two families and two lives.

It was a celebration that demonstrated how modern African weddings can embrace tradition while making room for contemporary expressions of love, style and identity. For the newlyweds, the occasion marked not just the end of months of wedding festivities, but the beginning of a new chapter together.