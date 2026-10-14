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Economic pressures, taxes threaten survival of private sector based Saccos

By Graham Kajilwa | Oct. 14, 2026
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The prevailing tough economic environment is now threatening the survival of private sector-based Saccos, with the regulator calling for new business models to ensure their survival.

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