From pot to profit: How Western Kenya is turning dinner staple into cash

Chickens are a common sight in many homes across Western Kenya. For generations, however, most households have kept the birds mainly for their own consumption, giving little thought to their potential as a reliable source of income.
Under this system, chickens are left to scratch around the compound, forage in the fields and roost at night, reflecting a long-standing tradition of keeping poultry.
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