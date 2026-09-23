What happens when more AI machines learn to have babies?

"Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it." Genesis 1:28.
When King Solomon famously penned the absolute truth that “there is nothing new under the sun” in Ecclesiastes 1:9, he definitely missed the dawn of AI, deepfakes, and the world’s billionaires joyriding through actual space.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…