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What happens when more AI machines learn to have babies?

By Victor Chesang | Sep. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
AI-powered robots could soon build their own replacements, reshaping work and society. [iStockphoto]

"Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it." Genesis 1:28.

When King Solomon famously penned the absolute truth that “there is nothing new under the sun” in Ecclesiastes 1:9, he definitely missed the dawn of AI, deepfakes, and the world’s billionaires joyriding through actual space.

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