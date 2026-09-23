How rising costs put dairy businesses in Trans Nzoia under pressure

Drought and rising feed costs are squeezing Trans Nzoia’s dairy farmers, cutting milk production and incomes. [Courtesy]

It is a hive of activity at a dairy farm in Kiminini Sub-County, Trans Nzoia County. Farmhands move about the compound, milking the cows, feeding the herd and washing down the cowshed, while others load cans of fresh milk for delivery to various selling centres.

Ordinarily, it is a familiar scene on a busy dairy farm, one that suggests everything is running as usual.