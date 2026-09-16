StanChart unveils investment option for the rich

Head of Affluent and Wealth Solutions, Standard Chartered EMEA and UAE, Ayesha Abbas, with Head of Wealth and Retail Banking, Kenya and East Africa, Standard Chartered during the launch of Standard Chartered Funds VCC Signature in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Standard Chartered has unveiled a new investment strategy for its affluent clientele, designed to be more responsive to the fast-changing global economic environment.

The platform, which has already attracted in excess of Sh2.5 billion in assets under management, is intended to offer clients greater flexibility in their investment choices.