New strategy to monetise African demographic explosion

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New strategy seeks to harness Africa’s growing youth population for economic growth. [Courtesy]

A local firm has launched a plan that is aimed at driving direct social and economic integration of one million young adults in Africa by 2040.

The strategy is expected to tap into the youth demographic across the continent, as it will be reframing Africa’s rapid population growth from a traditional charitable expense into a high-yield macroeconomic asset class.

Nairobi-based Woodside Africa Group LLC, through its youth development enterprise Pillars of Africa (POA), has designed the 15-year strategic roadmap to drive the transformation.

Projections show that by 2050, one in every four people on earth will be African.

“This will create the world’s youngest workforce and its most pressing demographic dilemma. While traditional foreign aid has long treated youth development in Africa as a charitable expense, we want to reframe the continent’s demographic explosion as a high-yield macroeconomic asset class,” said Sheida Mutuku. Chief Executive, Woodside Africa.

According to internal strategic models developed by POA, providing one million young adults with deliberate, Afri-centric support structures could unlock up to $35.8 billion (Sh4.6 trillion) in total social and economic value over the next 15 years.

Central to the initiative is the establishment of the 500-Million-Stories (5MS) Fund, a private financial vehicle that is designed to pool capital across multiple streams, including commercial activities and private investments, institutional lenders and corporate partners, development finance institutions (DFIs) and donations and general public campaigns.

The fund will invest capital across five targeted, high-growth sectors such as sports and the creative economy as well as enterprise creation, civic infrastructure and formal employment pipelines.

“Most young people represent latent economic output, but the market infrastructure to support them is either completely non-existent or severely broken,” said Mutuku.

“We are building a vast and powerful network that converts idle or underutilised young talent to bankable, scaled assets.”

She added that POA would utilise community-led public recognition awards as an unconventional talent acquisition filter. Nominations are currently open for the fifth edition of the POA Youth Awards, sourcing top-performing individuals aged 18 to 35 from across Africa.

Vetted nominees from the awards process will be directly funnelled into the 5MS Fund pipeline during its official investor unveiling scheduled to take place at the awards ceremony in Nairobi this December.

Achieving the projected $35.8 billion (Sh4.63 trillion) valuation will require navigating significant regional headwinds, including early-stage capital fragmentation across African markets and pullbacks by global venture capital.

Mutuku said the 5MS Fund is among the initiatives that mark a broader shift toward self-sustaining, private-capital-driven models tailored to capitalise on the world’s largest untapped labour force.