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How bid to formalise small businesses is doing more harm than good

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 19, 2026
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Small business owners navigate the challenges of operating in Kenya’s informal economy. [File Courtesy]

Perhaps there is no language the government has not spoken to endear itself to small business owners.

If it is about translation, through its various agencies, the government has made efforts to explain its intentions to them, all in an effort to bring them into the tax bracket.

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Related Topics

Kenya Small Businesses MSME Formalisation Informal Economy Small Business Taxation
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