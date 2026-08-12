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Building Africa's next generation of global leaders

By Morris Aron | Aug. 12, 2026
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Equity Leaders Programme Scholar Grace Sang’ who is set to join New York University Abu Dhabi to study Computer Science receives a congratulatory letter from Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman James Mwangi. [Courtesy]

For nearly three decades, the Equity Leaders Program (ELP) has been built around a simple conviction: Africa’s greatest resource is its people, and talent should not be limited by circumstance.

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Equity Leaders Program (ELP) Equity Airlift Equity College Counselling Program James Mwangi Equity
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