How to use digital platforms without losing business identity

When customers find you through a platform, create ways to maintain a direct relationship. Encourage repeat engagement. [iStockphoto]

For many small businesses, digital platforms have become the fastest way to reach customers. A business can open a Facebook page, create a WhatsApp catalogue, list products on a marketplace, or advertise on social media and immediately gain access to a much larger audience than would have been possible a few years ago.

This is one of the great advantages of the digital economy. Technology has reduced barriers that once prevented small businesses from competing with larger firms.