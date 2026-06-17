How to use digital platforms without losing business identity

For many small businesses, digital platforms have become the fastest way to reach customers. A business can open a Facebook page, create a WhatsApp catalogue, list products on a marketplace, or advertise on social media and immediately gain access to a much larger audience than would have been possible a few years ago.
This is one of the great advantages of the digital economy. Technology has reduced barriers that once prevented small businesses from competing with larger firms.
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