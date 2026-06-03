How young graduate turned maggot farming into a lucrative venture

The morning Edwin Mugendi walked into his rented space in Kajiado County two years ago and found his maggots floating in a pool of floodwater, he quietly sat down, failing to move.
Months of hard work had gone down the drain, just like that. “I thought about quitting,” he says quietly. “I had put everything into this.”
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