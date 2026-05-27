Kenya's remote work rise as global hiring grows

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A Kenyan's professionals are increasingly worki remotely, reflecting the country’s growing role as a regional hub for global digital talent and cross-border employment. [istock]

The Covid-19 pandemic permanently changed how the world works, accelerating the shift to remote jobs and opening global opportunities for professionals far beyond traditional office spaces.

Now, Kenya is increasingly positioning itself as one of Africa’s leading hubs for remote work and digital talent, with international companies turning to the country for skilled workers in technology, finance, customer support and creative industries.

The shift is being driven by growing demand for affordable skilled labour, improved internet infrastructure and the rise of flexible work models that gained momentum during and after the pandemic.

For many young Kenyan professionals, remote work is no longer just an alternative form of employment. It has become a gateway to global careers, allowing them to earn international incomes while remaining locally based.

Nairobi, in particular, has emerged as a regional centre for startups, outsourcing firms and digital employment platforms serving global markets.

But as more companies hire talent across borders, businesses are increasingly grappling with complex labour laws, taxation systems and compliance requirements that vary from one African country to another.

This growing demand for seamless cross-border hiring solutions is now fuelling expansion within Africa’s workforce technology industry.

It is within this rapidly expanding market that JuiceMe has acquired Nairobi-founded Ajiraworks in a move aimed at strengthening cross-border hiring and compliance services across Africa.

The acquisition reflects growing consolidation within Africa’s workforce infrastructure sector, where companies are building systems capable of handling payroll, taxation, compliance and employment processes across fragmented regulatory environments.

As part of the deal, Ajiraworks founder Catherine Ochako will join JuiceMe as Global Director for Employer of Record (EOR) services while also taking up a board and shareholder role within the company.

“Often, companies focus on speed when entering new markets. But without the right structure, that growth introduces risk. The real opportunity is building systems that allow companies to scale quickly while staying compliant and in control,” she said.

Ajiraworks has operated in both Kenya and the United Kingdom, helping international firms navigate labour regulations, payroll systems and administrative processes while hiring across African markets.

JuiceMe co-founder Lawrence Diamond said the acquisition gives the company deeper operational capacity in one of the most technically demanding areas of international hiring.

“Catherine and her team have already solved many of the hardest operational and compliance challenges in cross-border employment,” he said.

Industry analysts say Employer of Record providers are becoming increasingly important within Africa’s remote work ecosystem, especially as international firms seek faster and more cost-effective ways to access talent without establishing local subsidiaries.

Under the EOR model, companies can legally employ workers in foreign countries through third-party providers who manage payroll, contracts, taxes and labour compliance on their behalf.

Analysts say the latest acquisition further strengthens Kenya’s position as a regional centre for workforce technology and remote employment services as the country continues attracting investment linked to the global digital economy.