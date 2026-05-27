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HF Group changes name to HFCB after rebrand

By James Wanzala | May. 27, 2026
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Financial services and property firm  HF Group Plc has announced the launch of a new unified brand identity, HFCB.

The move brings together the group and all its subsidiaries under one cohesive brand.

The rebrand, the lender said, follows regulatory approvals and reflects the group’s continued growth into a diversified, fully integrated financial services and property group

In a statement, the firm said the new brand name and identity, HFCB, has been developed to strengthen the group’s market positioning and better communicate its expanding capabilities to customers, partners, and the broader market.

“This rebrand marks an important milestone in our journey as a business. HFCB reflects who we are today—a strong, fully integrated financial services and property Group—and positions us firmly for the future,” said the Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Kibaara.

The group has emphasised that the rebrand is purely a change of identity and does not impact its underlying business fundamentals - ownership, governance, leadership or core operations.

 “Our group has expanded across multiple business lines, but operating under different brand identities has limited our ability to fully articulate our integrated value proposition,” said Kibaara while speaking to customers during the launch event.

 “The transition to HFCB is designed to enhance clarity and consistency across the group, strengthen brand equity and market perception, improve engagement with customers and partners and accelerate growth across key segments.”

He said the new HFCB identity signals a stronger, more unified future for the group as it continues to scale its operations and deepen its role as a trusted financial partner in the region.

The rebrand comes on the back of a successful business transformation strategy that has seen the group post incremental profitable financial results, with the financial year 2025 results reflecting a 250 per cent growth in profitability to Sh1.6 billion.

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