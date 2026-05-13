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Why State is in rush to push job creation in cotton value chain

By Graham Kajilwa | May. 13, 2026
AFA Chairman Cornelly Serem during a stakeholders' forum in Lamu County. [@kenya_afa, X]

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has singled out the cotton sector as key to the economy, saying its value chain has the potential to create more jobs for youth in the country.

Public sector workers and schools are some of the easy-to-reach markets that can help promote the uptake of locally manufactured garments.

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Related Topics

Cotton Sector Cotton Production Cotton Farming Local Manufacturing
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