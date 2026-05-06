Borrow smart or not at all

Digital lending platforms drive surge in mobile borrowing, reshaping access to credit in Kenya. [Getty images]

Walk into any space in Kenya today, whether it’s a kibanda in Gikomba, a boda stage in Kayole, a matatu Sacco office in Eastleigh, a shop in Kamukunji, or a glass corporate boardroom in Westlands: Beneath the confidence, the hustle and the soft-life appearances, there is one shared reality quietly connecting everyone, “Niko na kaloan kadogo bado nalipa.”