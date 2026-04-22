Small rides, big shift: Inside Kenya's Tuk-Tuk digital transformation

Kenya’s Tuk-Tuk (three-wheeler) sector is positioning itself as a critical frontier in the country’s digital economy transformation.
The industry leaders argue that the three-wheeled transport network is no longer merely an informal mobility segment but an emerging economic infrastructure capable of scaling tourism, trade and financial inclusion.
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