Middle East crisis: How MSMEs can beat rising fuel prices

Small businesses in the transport and logistics-dependent sectors have been advised to renegotiate existing contracts to factor in changes in fuel costs in the wake of elevated prices due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) also urges micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to leverage partnerships and deploy the use of data to map out movement to maximise usage of fuel.
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