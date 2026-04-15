Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Presidential advisor urges partnerships to make women owned businesses bankable

By James Wanzala | Apr. 15, 2026

Presidential Advisor on Women’s Rights, Harriete Chiggai. [File, Standard]

Women entrepreneurs have been urged to tap into emerging economic opportunities to grow their businesses. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Women Entrepreneurs Women-led Businesses Harriette Chiggai Financial Inclusion Women
.

Latest Stories

Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
EACC claims couple milked county Sh1.2b by supplying 'air'
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
Presidential advisor urges partnerships to make women owned businesses bankable
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fuel shock as prices soar at the pump
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Fuel shock as prices soar at the pump
There is fuel hoarding, MPs say as fuel prices rise
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
There is fuel hoarding, MPs say as fuel prices rise
Anxiety as leaders fight for own survival in post-Raila era
By Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
Anxiety as leaders fight for own survival in post-Raila era
Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Come clean on hidden debt or no deal, IMF's new ultimatum to Ruto
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved