Britam takes top honours at AKI Awards

Britam General Insurance CEO Jackson Theuri, with principal Officer Njeri Jomo hand over an award to Geoffrey Mandela, Jubilee Health Insurance agent and winner of the Medical Insurance Agent of the Year. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Britam claimed top honours at the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) Awards 2025, with its Life, General Insurance businesses, and financial advisors securing the industry’s most coveted titles.

Britam Life Assurance won Life Insurance Company of the Year for a record 19th consecutive year, while Britam General Insurance secured the accolade of General Insurance Company of the Year.

Multiple awards for Britam‘s financial advisors in both industries further solidified the victory, demonstrating the Group‘s market leadership fuelled by customer-focused innovation.

Britam registered 480 unique qualifying agents—447 in Life Insurance and 60 in General Insurance—with 27 financial advisors qualifying in both categories.

Notably, 25 of the Top 50 Life Insurance Agents were Britam financial advisors, with six securing Top 10 positions in the Life Insurance Persistency Award—a key indicator of customer trust and long-term policy retention. In General Insurance, three Britam financial advisors ranked among the Top 20 agents nationally, with two also winning Premium Volume Awards in the Professional Indemnity (Patrick Juma) and SME Business (Ezekiel Njuguna) categories.

Now in its 24th year, the AKI Awards are the industry’s leading benchmark for excellence in insurance. This year’s theme, “Customer First: Reimagining Insurance Service through Digital Transformation,” mirrored the industry’s shift towards faster, simpler, and more seamless customer experiences.

“These awards reflect the trust customers place in Britam and the dedication of our people,” said Tom Gitogo, Britam Group Managing Director and CEO. “Insurance should work when customers need it most. Our focus is to make it simple, fast, and dependable, and we will continue investing in the capabilities that deliver that promise.”

Britam Life Assurance also received the Most Improved Company Award and the Individual Life Insurance Company Innovation Award and ranked third in the Group Life Insurance Company of the Year category.

Britam General Insurance was recognised with the Most Improved General Insurance Company Award and the General Insurance Innovation Award.

The accolades cap Britam’s impressive 2025, marked by expanded distribution, rapid claims payouts, market-share gains, and ongoing investments in technology and talent. 2025 also marked the conclusion of Britam’s EPIC² Strategy (2021–2025), which restored the Group to profitability while accelerating digital adoption and operational efficiencies. The milestone year also coincided with Britam’s 60th anniversary, celebrating six decades of securing the financial futures of individuals and businesses across Africa. [Esther Dianah]

This year, Britam launched its 2026–2030 strategy, known as Ascend, built around six pillars, including: African expansion, SUSTAINABILITY AND GOVERNANCE, Customer obsession, Execution Excellence, Nurturing People and Partnerships, and Digitalisation and Innovation. Ascend builds on the momentum of the previous strategy and positions Britam for its next growth phase as a tech-led financial services company.

Britam remains committed to building a top-tier distribution network, providing continuous training to its financial advisors—affectionately known as “Blue Eagles”—to sustain industry leadership.

According to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Britam holds a 25.1% market share in life insurance, covering pensions, life assurance, and investments. In general insurance—which includes motor and health—the company is Kenya’s second-largest insurer with a 9.7% market share, and one of the few profitable players in the segment.