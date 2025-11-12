Rethinking insurance options for Kenya's booming gig economy

Britam Connect Evah Kimani at the launch of Britam’s Female Wellness Cover, Malkia in November 2024. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s gig economy is booming. From digital boda riders and online tutors to creatives, coders, and consultants, more Kenyans are ditching the traditional nine-to-five and embracing flexible, independent work.

The numbers tell the story. According to a 2022 Mastercard Foundation and KEPSA report, about 1.9 million people now work in digital and digitally enabled jobs—up from 638,000 in 2019.

The World Bank projects that Kenya’s digital economy will grow to $23 billion (2.968 trillion) by 2025, creating thousands of new opportunities. Clearly, gig work is no longer a side hustle; it’s a new way of life.

Being your own boss has its perks: flexibility, autonomy, and control over your time. But it also comes with risks.

There’s no cushion—no medical cover, no paid leave, and no guaranteed income when illness or injury strikes. With almost half of Kenyans living without health insurance, one medical emergency can wipe out a gig worker’s savings overnight.

Insurance providers have recognised the realities of the gig economy and are designing products that fit the way freelancers and self-employed professionals live and work.

Digital innovation leads the way. Today, a gig worker can access affordable health or personal accident cover directly from their phone—no paperwork, no long queues. When illness or accidents strike, that small cover can mean the difference between stability and financial ruin.

Embedded insurance is also changing the game. By integrating protection into everyday transactions—like mobile data purchases or ride-hailing trips—workers can get instant cover without having to plan for it separately. It’s insurance that fits into life, not around it.

Flexible, pay-as-you-go premiums are making it easier for informal workers to stay insured without disrupting cash flow.

By paying small amounts through mobile money, they can protect their income and their families while maintaining the flexibility their work demands.

This is the future of protection—simple, digital, and designed for real lives. Insurance is no longer a privilege for a few but a safety net for the many who keep our digital economy running.

Across the industry, digital innovation is helping bridge the protection gap. Insurers are increasingly embedding simple, affordable, and high-impact products into digital ecosystems that mirror the lifestyles and financial habits of modern consumers.

One emerging example is the use of chatbots and mobile apps that allow customers to self-enrol, access policies, and initiate claims with ease. Tools such as WhatsApp-based assistants and mobile advisory platforms enable last-mile access and help financial advisors onboard clients remotely, bringing insurance closer to everyday life.

AI-powered health features are also being integrated into microinsurance products to improve user experience and health outcomes.

Meanwhile, a growing range of digitally distributed, micro-priced products—from personal accident and hospital cash cover to credit life and property insurance—are being designed for seamless bundling into digital services. These include ride-hailing platforms that protect drivers and passengers, mobile networks offering add-on insurance, digital lending apps embedding loan protection, and fintech ecosystems that enable policy purchase directly via mobile.

These innovations point to the future of protection: insurance that is affordable, digital, and embedded into the rhythm of everyday transactions.

Knowing these options is just the beginning. The real step forward is taking action. Assess your risks, compare policies, and find affordable options that suit your needs.

Because at the end of the day, the only thing better than being your own boss is knowing you’re protected when life happens. So, if you’re part of Kenya’s thriving gig economy, secure your hustle today—because your freedom deserves protection.

- The writer is the CEO and Principal Officer, Britam Connect