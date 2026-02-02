Kenya's fast-food sector leans on convenience as Chicken Cottage adds ninth outlet

Leadership from Express Kitchen, Chicken Cottage and Vivo Energy launch the new Chicken Cottage outlet at Shell Thome on Thika Road near Mountain Mall in Nairobi. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Fuel stations are increasingly doubling as retail and employment centres as fast-food chains seek predictable foot traffic and lower operating risk in a competitive market.

Quick-service restaurant operators are moving into forecourts to position food outlets where commuters already stop, reflecting a broader shift away from stand-alone stores toward shared commercial spaces anchored by transport infrastructure.

The shift is also changing how hiring happens in the sector, with service stations absorbing cooks, cashiers and supervisors as food outlets cluster around transport corridors that support repeat business rather than destination dining.

Convenience retail at fuel stations is increasingly promoted as the future of shopping in Kenya because such facilities are easier to plan and build and require less capital than traditional malls, according to private equity firm Fusion Capital.

Fuel retailers benefit from longer customer dwell times and diversified income streams, turning forecourts into mixed-use nodes that combine mobility, retail and food service.

Vivo Energy Kenya said fuel volumes grew by more than 50 per cent at Shell service stations where food outlets were introduced. The company manages Shell stations in the country.

Express Kitchen, which operates Chicken Cottage and Papa John’s Kenya, has adopted the model by opening a Chicken Cottage outlet at Shell Thome on Thika Road near Mountain Mall.

The company employs more than 200 staff and plans to add between 75 and 100 jobs in 2026 as it expands through service-station locations, according to Managing Director Ayan Ali.

“Service stations already sit on daily routes, so they work for customers and for staffing,” Ali said.

Thika Road has seen rising residential estates, offices and schools, creating steady demand for food outlets that rely on repeat daily traffic rather than occasional visits.

Express Kitchen plans to open eight more outlets this year, with Nakuru and Eldoret among the next target towns before regional expansion into Uganda and Tanzania.

At the Thika Road outlet, Chicken Cottage is maintaining the same kitchen and service standards used across its network, according to Head of Operations Pauline Nganga.

“Customers may notice the new space and the atmosphere, but what matters most is that the food tastes the same every time,” Nganga explained.

“Our teams go through regular training, and all staff are aligned to the same preparation and service standards.”

Nganga noted that the brand relies on fresh chicken, frequent deliveries and in-store preparation, supported by routine quality checks with local suppliers.

“When formats change, the kitchen process cannot,” she observed.

The hospitality sector recorded quarterly growth of 21.5 per cent of gross domestic product in 2025, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

The company also works with training partners including Generation Kenya to prepare new hires for hospitality roles as forecourt retail absorbs more workers, Ali noted.

“We want people to see this as stable work as the sector evolves,” Ali added.