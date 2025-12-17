Tourism investors urged to embrace youth-led innovation solutions

Group General Manager Lake Bogoria Groupof Hotels,Lydia Dentewo pictured. [Standard, Philip Mwakio]

Players in the multi-billion-shilling tourism industry have been urged to embrace innovation, youth-driven solutions and technology as a catalyst for transforming Kenya‘s tourism landscape.

Speaking during the Jamhuru Thematic Week session at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, last week, Lake Bogoria Group of Hotels General Manager Lydia Dentewo said Kenya is well-positioned to lead Africa‘s tourism revival, citing the government‘s investments in key infrastructure development across constituencies and innovations emerging from the Silicon Savanah.

“The private sector‘s resilience and creativity continue to provide a strong foundation for growth,” she said.

Dentewo added that this is the moment for Kenya to reimagine tourism, build smarter, move faster and create boldly.

She emphasised the need to integrate digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainable product diversification, describing them as essential pillars for the future of tourism.

Dentewo also championed youth empowerment, calling for young innovators to be part of designing world-class tourism experiences.

“If we collaborate intentionally-government, industry players and the Kenyan youth, we can take this sector beyond safaris and beaches, beyond conferences and into a new era of global excellence,” Dentewo said.

At the same time, the hotelier rooted for a sector shift from its traditional approaches and adopted a more inclusive co-creative model.

The country‘s top tourism marketer, Kenya Tourism Board, said the tourism sector continued to build on the resilient performance demonstrated in 2023, making remarkable strides towards sustained recovery and growth.