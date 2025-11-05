×
Young women graduate from nita to power homes with clean energy technologies

By Philip Muasya | Nov. 5, 2025
Dr Isaac Kalua Green presents a certificate to graduates of  KAWI Green Africa programme after their training on home solar system installation and maintenance at NITA, AthiRiver. [Philip Muasya, Standard] 

Twenty-three girls have graduated from the KAWI Green Africa programme after a thorough training of how to install and maintain home solar systems and clean cookstoves.

They spent several months learning at the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) in Athi River and graduated at the Green Africa Foundation grounds in Kitui County. The graduates are now ready to help light up homes with solar energy and promote clean cooking in their communities.

The training was sponsored by Green Africa Foundation.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Green Africa Foundation‘s Chief Steward, Dr Isaac Kalua, said that the girls had been empowered with hands on skills that will enable them take lead in promoting sustainable clean energy solutions.

„These women are the new architects of Kenya’s clean energy future. These girls are not just graduating, they are stepping forward to drive Kenya’s transition to affordable and sustainable green energy,” Kalua said. “When we empower women with green skills, we empower the entire communities. These women are now ambassadors of change; lighting up homes, protecting our forests and securing a cleaner future for generations to come.“

Kalua noted that the programme  was a game changer in bridging the gender and energy gaps in Kenya.

He revealed that women remain underrepresented in the decentralised solar energy sector in Kenya, therefore the need to deepen and scale up women’s technical participation.

While urging both the national and county governments, as well as development partners to scale up such programmes to reach more communities across the country, the environmentalist urged the graduates to carry their certificates not just as credentials but also as licenses to lead.

He called on the government to allocate more resources for clean cooking.

Hellen Ndegwa, a director at NITA said the skills earned by the beneficiaries qualify them to work locally and even internationally. “The training of young women is something exceptional. Walk with your shoulders high. You are not job seekers, you are job innovators and creators,” Ndegwa said.

The graduates expressed optimism that the skills acquired will enable them to start their own enterprises, install solar units in rural homes while championing for the use of eco-friendly cook-stoves to reduce household air pollution and deforestation.

“We have not only learnt the technical skills, but also gained confidence to become change agents in our communities. I now have a skill to better my life,” said Christine Mwanzia, one of the graduates.

Time for Tanzania to come up with a people-centered constitution
