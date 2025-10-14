×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Universal Traders Sacco cuts external debt, unveils Sh 50 million women's fund

By Erastus Mulwa | Oct. 14, 2025
Universal Traders Sacco Chief Executive Officer, Dominic Mutunga with the organization's chairman, Julius Mwengei during the Special Delegates Meeting.[Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

Universal Traders Sacco has announced a major reduction in its external debt as part of efforts to strengthen its financial position and support members in the lower Eastern region.

During the SACCO’s 7th Special Delegates Meeting in Machakos, Chairperson Julius Mwengei announced that the institution had reduced its loan balance with Co-operative Bank from Sh164 million in August 2024 to Sh3 million, with full repayment expected by the end of October 2025.

Mwengei said the move will ease pressure on the sacco’s finances and allow more funds to be directed toward member services. He added that the sacco is also seeking to cut operational costs and expand access to credit, particularly for women entrepreneurs.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The chairman announced a remarkable financial achievement where the organisation reduced its external loan balance with the Co-operative Bank from sh 164 million in August 2024 to a mere sh 3 million to date. He told delegates that full settlement was anticipated by the end of October 2025. “This debt restructuring immediately frees up substantial liquidity to be channeled back into core member services,” he added.

Addressing members’ queries regarding the cost of obtaining loans, Mwengei announced the Sacco management had designed a competitive borrowing model for loan interest rates, which he noted were being adjusted downwards to encourage borrowing by making it more affordable.

He pointed out that Fixed and Call Deposit Rates were being increased to incentivise member savings and boost personal wealth accumulation.

And in an ambitious move to bridge gender parity in wealth creation, the sacco has earmarked shs50  million fund exclusively to support women-led businesses. The fund, he said, will feature tailored lending terms and crucial capacity-building programs, focusing on financial inclusion for female members.

He noted that the pending action for the business calls for innovation across four key areas, including establishing digital fortresses to tame cyber-attacks through ICT system upgrades, staff training and cyber insurance.

“The sacco is also actively exploring AI-driven tools for enhanced customer service to streamline loan appraisals, improve risk analysis, while at the same time committing to ethical deployment,” he said.

According to the chairman, the sacco is in the process of embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its lending policies, with 'green loan' products currently under review to promote sustainable development.

He revealed that a Data Protection Officer had been appointed, and regular system upgrades were now ensuring compliance with Kenya’s Data Protection Act. "This is more than a plan. It is a member-first transformation. Together, we are building a SACCO that is faster, smarter, and fairer," Mwengei said.

At the same time, UTS chief executive officer, Dominic Mutunga, said the organisation was pursuing a raft of strategies aimed at growing revenues alongside total assets. “We are in the process of launching premium savings and loan products and rolling out agency banking services as well as internet banking to enhance service delivery,” he said.

He went on, “We are also implementing an automated credit scoring system alongside a campaign targeting youth and women to instil a savings culture.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Universal Traders Sacco Universal Traders Sacco Debts Universal Traders Sacco Delegates Universal Traders Sacco Entrepreneurs
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto to open Siaya Investment Conference
President Ruto to open Siaya Investment Conference
Nyanza
By Isaiah Gwengi
34 mins ago
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is dead
National
By David Njaaga
44 mins ago
How couples can handle mismatched desires
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mps accuse Ogamba of misleading House on capitation
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Mps accuse Ogamba of misleading House on capitation
Kithuka's daughter: Our father was lonely and mentally disturbed
By Stephen Nzioka 2 hrs ago
Kithuka's daughter: Our father was lonely and mentally disturbed
Lecturers face sack as pay dispute paralyses varsities
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Lecturers face sack as pay dispute paralyses varsities
State House guard death exposes security lapses
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
State House guard death exposes security lapses
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved