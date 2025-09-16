How e-Commerce is reshaping shopping in Kenya

Abdimalik Mohamed Issack, director of LiveMall. [File, Standard]

On a busy afternoon in Nairobi’s Eastleigh, Gikomba or other markets, shoppers weave through crowded stalls, haggling for bargains in the traditional way. Yet just a few kilometers away, a different kind of marketplace is taking shape — one without noise, traffic, or queues. It lives on the internet, where entrepreneurs like Abdimalik Mohamed Issack, director of LiveMall, are betting that Kenyans will increasingly choose the click of a button over the bustle of the street.

For Abdimalik, e-commerce is more than a business idea; it is a response to the growing demand for convenience among Kenya’s expanding digital generation.