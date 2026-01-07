Police order crackdown after 31 die in road crashes

Some of the wreckage at Sachangwan Police Post after an accident along the Eldoret–Nakuru Highway. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard].

The National Police Service (NPS) has raised alarm over a surge in road traffic accidents that have claimed at least 31 lives in the first six days of 2026, terming the trend a national crisis that demands urgent action.

In a statement issued by the Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, NPS said the fatalities have been accompanied by devastating injuries and widespread destruction of property, outcomes it described as “unacceptably alarming”.

Following the recent spike in fatalities, the Inspector General has ordered immediate, stringent and continuous high-visibility enforcement across the country.

"Under the new directive, Regional, County and Sub-County Traffic Police Commanders have been instructed to intensify operations targeting speeding, drunk driving, unroadworthy vehicles and compliance by public service vehicles (PSVs)," the statement read in part.

Breathalyser tests will also be stepped up, with courts on standby to deal decisively with offenders.

The police said targeted operations would be enhanced at known accident blackspots, guided by data from crash-mapping systems.

"Preliminary analysis of the crashes indicates that most were caused by preventable human error, including reckless driving, speeding, driver fatigue and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," the statement read in part.

At the same time, the police also cited persistent violations by boda boda riders, such as riding against traffic and using pedestrian walkways.

While enforcement remains central, the service emphasised that road safety also depends on shared responsibility and basic common sense.

Motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders and passengers were urged to obey traffic rules, especially as pupils and students return to schools and colleges.

The NPS also appealed to PSV owners, Saccos and boda boda associations to strengthen self-regulation by installing and monitoring speed governors, managing driver fatigue through proper shift schedules and ensuring regular vehicle maintenance.