Kenyan meat processor QMP expands into Gulf and DRC with new halal line

QMP officials during the launch of the expansion plan.[Lillian Mutavi,Standard]

Kenya’s Quality Meat Packers (QMP), a privately owned, fully integrated meat firm has taken a significant step into international markets with the launch of new processed Halal meat products in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Nairobi-based fast-moving consumer goods company has partnered with Gulf retail giants Lulu Hypermarket and Nesto Group to distribute its products across key GCC markets including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Simultaneously, QMP has entered eastern DRC through leading supermarket chain Kin Marché, with plans underway to expand into the country’s capital, Kinshasa.

The product portfolio targets both traditional and modern consumers, offering an assortment of Halal-certified beef, lamb, mutton, and chicken products. These include value-added items such as meat cubes and samosas.

“This partnership is more than just exporting meat; it’s about putting a Kenyan brand on the global stage,” said Diamond Velji, QMP’s Managing Director, in a press statement. “Lulu and Nesto give us a bridge to millions of households across the Gulf, while our entry into the DRC allows us to tap into one of Africa’s fastest-growing consumer markets. It’s a dual strategy. Regional and international, and an opportunity we intend to maximize.”

Founded in 1970, QMP has built a strong reputation as a leading supplier to hotels, restaurants, and airlines across Kenya and East Africa. It has expanded into one of the country’s largest processors with state-of-the-art facilities handling tens of thousands of livestock weekly, supported by its own slaughterhouses, butcheries, feed mills, and hatcheries.

Historically, most of QMP’s exports were limited to raw meat cuts targeting niche buyers in the Middle East. The current expansion marks a strategic pivot toward value-added, consumer-ready products designed to appeal to evolving customer preferences.

“We know the Gulf and Congolese consumers are increasingly health-conscious, brand-aware, and time-sensitive,” added Velji. “They want premium quality, Halal assurance, and convenience. Our new portfolio reflects that reality.”

The Gulf region ranks among the world’s top food importers, sourcing up to 85% of its food requirements from abroad. Rising incomes, rapid urbanization, and a diverse expatriate population have spurred demand for both traditional Halal cuts and convenient ready-to-eat products.

Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Hypermarket operates over 250 stores across the Gulf, while Sharjah-headquartered Nesto Group runs more than 130 outlets, making them dominant players in regional grocery retail.

“Partnering with both Lulu and Nesto means our products are not only visible in premium shopping destinations but also accessible to everyday families across cities and towns,” said Velji.

QMP’s Gulf portfolio blends traditional Halal meat with innovative products such as lamb burgers and beef pastrami. Popular Kenyan breaded snacks and oriental food have also been introduced, with the company targeting around $30 million in sales by the end of 2026.

“Consumers in the Gulf want both tradition and innovation,” CEO Imtiaz Velji said. “Fresh Halal cuts for family meals, but also ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items for their fast-paced lifestyles. That’s the niche we are filling with the QMP brand.”

While the Gulf expansion is attracting attention, QMP is equally optimistic about the DRC market, where demand for branded food products is increasing rapidly. The company’s products are already available in Goma and Bukavu, with plans for broader distribution in Kinshasa, a city with more than 15 million residents.

“The DRC is a frontier market with enormous potential,” the chief executive said. “Kinshasa alone has a population larger than Nairobi, yet access to branded, high-quality processed meats is limited. We want to fill that gap.”

The DRC’s food sector depends heavily on imports due to limited domestic processing capacity, making QMP's Halal-certified packaged meats well-placed to meet rising middle-class demand.