Northern Kenya is not alone, all county governments have failed

Former Deputy President and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview at his home in Karen, Nairobi, on December 10, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Yes, Wamunyoro, that is, Rigathi Gachagua, the former DP, hit the nail on the head regarding corruption. Even more exciting is that many people from Northern Kenya have commended him for boldly providing financial statistics to show that the billions of shillings given to the northern Kenya counties, meant to alleviate poverty, build basic infrastructure, provide water, and support healthcare, have achieved nothing significant.

Instead, what we have been treated to by the elected leaders from that region is the old, tired narrative of marginalisation, true as it is. The problem of hiding under the abuse and neglect of previous regimes to embezzle, misuse, or wherever the billions disappeared to is nothing but passing the blame for self-inflicted suffering. Billions of shillings have been disbursed to Northern Kenya, show us the development. Period.

My point is not to focus on the Northern Kenya shame but to amplify the same to nearly all of our 47 counties. The Auditor-General’s periodic report provides enough evidence on how wasteful and corrupt we are in using public funds. I do not need to reproduce figures here because they are in the public domain, and I have only limited space.

Besides, we have practical experiences of how county governments have failed to improve the lives of their residents. Poor or no street lighting, haphazard garbage dumping, unruly matatu, boda boda that have become law unto themselves, illegal tax collectors, stealing of public land, per-determined tendering outcomes, among many other daily experiences show the ineptness of our governments.

Contrast this with powerful people's VIP cars, security details, protocols, meetings in high-end locations, helicopter rides and the swag of importance in public events. The aura of importance compared to the commitment to serve people is like day and night.

This is not all. Our elected leaders have the enviable global reputation of earning more than what even elected leaders in some of the developed world do. In a rationalised economy, our economic output does not allow for the kind of perks that our parliamentarians receive. The salary, when measured against the percentage of GDP per capita is way too high. Kenyans are bearing a wage bill whose returns are disproportionate.

Take Parliament, for example. Its primary role is to oversight the executive, represent the voters and legislate. When billions sent to counties are misappropriated, not utilised, disappear, how does Parliament justify its existence? By law, we all know that the work of Parliament is not to implement projects but to oversee projects’ implementation. However, being a country that cares little about law and order in development, it's now difficult to differentiate between Parliament and the Executive.

Let us be honest with ourselves. The normalisation of corruption in the systems of governance is sheer madness. It is very difficult to understand how a government that reminds us that we all have to follow the law does not deal decisively with mega corruption cases. Small people get fried early in the morning when caught in corrupt incidents. But billions of shillings stolen, lost, or misappropriated in government systems cannot be traced? Seriously?

In the face of such glaring facts, the talk of Singapore is not only a way of distracting the public from taking responsibility for the failed or stalled projects that young people are ably exposing online, but also a deliberate attempt to downplay the government's failure to tackle mega corruption.

Our number one development agenda that would ensure both peace and prosperity is fighting corruption. In this time and age of high-level financial technology advancement, it is not possible that money goes missing without tracking it to the movers. After all, the government has pushed for e-procurement of its services to boost transparency and accountability. How then do we explain underdevelopment in our counties with the billions disbursed every year?

Kenyans are hardworking and very innovative. If their resources are put to proper use, the country will radically change. Not only the Northern Kenya leaders owe Kenyans an explanation over underdevelopment of their counties but all counties beginning with Nairobi County as the seat of national leadership. We cannot give room for corruption and expect development.

Dr Mokua is the Executive Director, Loyola Centre for Media and Communication