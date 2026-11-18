After nearly three decades serving the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), including 17 years as director of finance, Cheptumo Ayabei has risen to the institution’s top office.
Ayabei replaces Dr Nancy Macharia, whose tenure ran from 2015 to 2025, following a prolonged succession process that included a failed recruitment exercise and a fresh competitive selection.
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